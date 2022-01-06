BJP playing with lives for political gain: AAP

New Delhi: Alleging that the BJP-led MCD has constantly delivered examples of insurmountable administrative failures and mismanaged funds, Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA said that BJP has been lying about not receiving funds.



The leader presented North MCD records during a press conference to prove that it had not spent even half of funds it received from the Delhi government for dengue control. As per Bharadwaj, the Kejriwal government paid Rs 221.56 crore to MCD for dengue-malaria management in the last 5 years; MCD spent only Rs 141.45 crore. BJP is playing with the lives of poor children of Delhi for political mileage. It is deliberately not taking action against dengue by lying about not having funds. It is astonishing to see BJP leaders make false claims about lack of funds even when they're not spending the funds given to them.

He further accused the civic bodies of playing with the lives of poor children in Delhi for political mileage, dengue caused approximately 11 minor deaths in 2021.

Bharadwaj added that the Delhi High Court has been constantly asking BJP leaders to wake up from their sleep of royal arrogance. "The Delhi High Court continuously reprimanded the BJP-controlled corporation for its failures and took a strict stand against its mismanagement of the outbreak. In November, seeing the dengue outbreak, the High Court asked the MCD — for what purpose are the MCD officers taking salaries if they are so incompetent that they can not curb the spread of Dengue," said Bharadwaj.

The BJP-ruled MCD has often blamed the AAP government for not providing enough funds to sustain itself but as per AAP statements they have ensured that the MCD has received all funds that were due from the Delhi government. As per North MCD's leader of opposition Vikas Goel, the civic body has under utilities the funds provided for public health, he explained in 2020-2021, they got Rs 46 crore but they spent only Rs 35 crore. In 2021-22 they were given Rs 46.28 crore and they just spent Rs 23 crore out of it.