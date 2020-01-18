BJP plans massive 5,000 rallies within 20 days in Delhi: Sources

NEW DELHI: According to sources, the BJP has planned a massive rallies which could be around 5,000 ahead of next month's Delhi elections. This is seen as a move to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the country's capital. The huge number means the BJP will host three to four rallies every day in each of Delhi's 70 constituencies - totalling 250 a day over the next 20 days.

Each of the 5,000 public meetings are expected to be attended by not more than 200 people.

Top 100 leaders of the BJP including many senior cabinet ministers are expected to be part of the election campaigning.

"There will be a proper roster of 100 leaders who will be expected to hold three to four such small rallies or public meetings each," sources said.

On Friday, the BJP had announced its first list of 57 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections, scheduled to be held on February 8.

Among the prominent names in the list are Vijender Gupta, fielded by the party from Rohini and former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra from Model Town.

However, the BJP is yet to name its candidate against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency whose party AAP has named contenders for all 70 seats.