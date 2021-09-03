'BJP planning to sell Dangal Maidan at throwaway price'

New Delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the MCD has started making preparations to sell the 1,100 sqm Dangal Maidan behind the Delite Cinema at throwaway prices for which the proposal was presented to the Standing Committee on Wednesday.

"BJP is convinced that they are going to lose badly in the next MCD elections which has caused the BJP leaders to go on a spree of selling off the MCD's assets," Bhardwaj said.

"AAP will continue to fight for the people of Delhi; will put in whatever we have and stop the BJP from selling off the assets of the people of Delhi through the MCD," he said.

The North MCD is also prepared to sell 10 hospitals and one medical college for which the proposal has been put on hold for the time being after constant pressure and protests by the AAP, the MLA alleged.

The AAP leader said that the builders want to buy the MCD land on freehold instead of leasehold as they expect the AAP to come into power in MCD and investigate their dealings, which will cancel their leases.