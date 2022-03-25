'BJP opposing flag, we'll lay down lives for it'

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said AAP leaders are ready to laid down their lives to ensure that the tricolour is installed at its designated place in Malviya Nagar after party legislator Somnath Bharti's allegations that the BJP and RSS were hindering the move. A war of words erupted between AAP and BJP members in the Delhi assembly on Thursday following Bharti's allegations.



Today, I speak with complete responsibility and sense. Every single worker, every single leader of the AAP will fight, they will put their lives on the line, but will not let the Tiranga be disrespected.

We will lay down our lives for this Tiranga to fly high. Try stopping us if you dare. Try fighting us if you have the courage. No compromises with the national flag can be tolerated, Sisodia said as the House erupted with slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and Vande Mataram'. Meanwhile, opposition BJP called AAP legislators part of the "tukde tukde gang" as members of both parties entered the Well of the House. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel directed that BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Jitendra Mahajan be marshalled out of the House.

The ruckus took place after AAP's Malviya Nagar MLA Bharti said the RSS and the BJP were opposing installation of the high-mast tricolour at Sursaini Park in Malviya Nagar.

"After the monumental decision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hoist the Tiranga throughout Delhi and its implementation, we had taken permission from South MCD to install one of the Tirangas in the Maharaja Sursaini Park in my constituency. As soon as we arrived at the site, some people came and objected to the installatio. When I asked the reason behind their objection, they stated that they use the park to set up their Shakhas, and hence only their flag can be hoisted at the park, Bharti claimed. He further alleged that he received a call from a BJP councillor in which he stated that the Tiranga installation process must be halted immediately.