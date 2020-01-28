BJP MPs gave fraud report on Delhi schools: Sisodia

New Delhi: A day after eight BJP MPs visited schools in the national capital and claimed the schools here were in bad shape, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Tuesday called the report "fraud" and showed the "reality" of the schools.

Speaking to the media, the two showed the video of the same schools where the MPs visited and said the BJP MPs hide the complete picture.

While they blamed MP Gautam Gambhir of showing a building which is non-functional and is closed for renovation since October, 2019, they said MP Parvesh Verma showed the old building in the video while he ensured that the new building was not visible.

"We brought a revolution in the education sector that people across the globe are talking about us. I felt very sad when (former BJP President) Amit Shah raised questions on the Delhi education model and make fun of students," said Kejriwal.

He expressed happiness that Delhi has more than 1,000 schools, but Shah and his MPs found only eight schools with issues.

Sisodia said that the report the BJP MPs gave to Shah was a "fraud".

"Gambhir showed a school where renovation is going on. Maybe he was busy eating jalebis that he could not see the notice on the main gate," Sisodia took a jibe at the former cricketer.

Sisodia, also Delhi Education Minister, said the school where Verma visited had two building -- old and new.

"While he showed the old building, which is to be renovated and a few rooms are being used, he ensured that his video did not have the new building," Sisodia claimed.

He said there was a MCD school nearby where Verma visited and it does not have desks and was flooded with water, adding the MP should have seen that as well.

"The BJP is not able to find any issues and bringing fake problems," Sisodia added.

He continued and said another MP Hans Raj Hans visited a school late in the evening and "misbehaved with security staff."

"The MP went inside the common activity room and claimed there were no desks. He forgot that it was a multipurpose hall where students do yoga or dancing and so the room has only carpet and no desk," Sisodia said while he showed the video.

He also highlighted that the room was in good condition with the CCTV and green board.

"The MPs of Amit Shah went for reporting in schools and lied. It would have been good if Shah had briefed them before sending," Sisodia added.

Kejriwal said the Home Minister hates the AAP. "You hate Kejriwal and Sisodia. Do not insult our teachers, their students. Do not hate so much the city and its people."

Kejriwal also claimed that the party will continue its campaign on the name of the work done and is not indulging in the "Shaheen bagh issue".

The AAP chief said people are changing the politics. "They will vote on the work. The vote will reach me directly."