BJP MLAs, mayors meet L-G, seek intervention to get dues from govt

New Delhi: A delegation of BJP MLAs and mayors of three municipal corporations met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday and sought his intervention on the issue of payment of Rs 13,000 crore, purportedly owed to the civic bodies by the Delhi government.



Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who led the delegation, said MLAs and mayors also requested the LG to intervene on the issue of payment of dues including Rs 10,000 crore property tax from the Delhi government.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said the BJP delegation requested the intervention of the LG in solving the crisis including non-payment of salaries to employees as funds were withheld by the Delhi government.

The Delhi chief minister had on Tuesday alleged "corruption and mismanagement" in the BJP-ruled municipal corporation while asking the Central government to pay Rs 12000 crore dues owed by it to civic bodies.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has said that sanitation workers were already irked over non-payment of salaries. He said that these MCD workers will now start throwing garbage outside the CM's residence in protest if the dues are not cleared. He said, "If this happens, CM Kejriwal will be responsible."

Gupta also took the chance to attack the Delhi government over unpaid salaries to staff working in 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded

by it.