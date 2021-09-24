BJP misleading people, MCD hasn't rolled back trade and factory licence fees yet: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP alleged that the MCD hasn't implemented the roll back of trade and factory licence fees yet while the BJP has been misleading people before elections.



AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the opposition party has been lying to the people by saying MCD has reduced house tax and licence fees while the North MCD Commissioner has refuted all the claims in writing.

"They are lying about rolling back house tax for plot sizes up to 50 sqm as well. BJP increased several licence fees by 17-25 times last year and now they are putting up posters saying they've reduced them when they have actually done nothing," he said.

AAP's NDMC Leader of Opposition had written to the NDMC Commissioner seeking accountability of the BJP's claims, who in turn refuted all the claims saying nothing as such has been implemented.

"In August 2021, they got articles published saying all these fee hikes have been rolled back. They said they've rolled back all these licence fees, and also house tax for plots up to 50 square yards," he said.

Bhardwaj pointed out that the BJP had put up such posters all over Delhi before Lok Sabha elections too but made people pay the fees right after elections.

While addressing the media Bharadwaj posed a question to Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, asking why he was putting up posters to congratulate himself for reducing taxes in Delhi when in reality the taxes have not been rolled

back. "The MCD hiked the factory licence fees to make it almost 20 times as high as it was. In the pandemic, when everyone is rolling back such fees, they have the guts to increase it a staggering 20 times. Similarly, general trade licence fees was increased by 17 to 25 times," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Bhardwaj's press statement has come out as a proof of his "politically immature conduct".

His statement that the BJP-ruled North MCD has misled people on the withdrawal of hiked trade license fees etc apart from property tax waiver is another proof of his political & administrative immaturity, Kapoor said.

"North MCD's general house & standing committee has already approved the withdrawal of hiked charges and property tax waiver which are now awaiting notification by the administrative wing. Such notifications take a few weeks' time and are likely to happen anytime next week," he added.

The Delhi BJP Spokesperson has said that problem of AAP leaders is that they are not interested in solution of people's problems but in doing politics over them.