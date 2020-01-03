BJP misleading people by giving fake papers

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida on Friday said BJP is misleading people by giving fake certificates to just 20 out of the 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies. He pointed out that without regularisation the BJP cannot accord permanent ownership to any home built on government or agricultural land.



Sisodia questioned the authenticity and validity of the registration papers provided by the BJP, pointing out that clause number 2 of the papers makes it clear that all existing laws will prevail and both the MCD and DDA will have absolute authority to demolish any construction that is in contravention of existing laws.

The Deputy CM said, "Today, the BJP and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri have distributed conveyance deeds which are worthless without the official notification on change of 'Land Use'. You cannot give property rights or permanent ownership to a family, whose home is built on government or agricultural land, without first regularising the unauthorised colonies and fulfilling the pre-condition of change of 'land use'. The BJP's claim that they are giving legal property and ownership rights to a home built on unauthorised land is fraudulent."

He further reinforced that BJP has not initiated any measure to regularise these unauthorised colonies despite their promises in Parliament and to the people of Delhi at public rallies.

Sisodia said, "I also want to ask Mr Puri as to why he has handed over papers to only 20 out of the 40 lakh people and excluded the remaining 39,999, 980 families. Do their lives not matter at all? Can you guarantee that the BJP controlled MCD will not demolish these homes and colonies?"

The Deputy CM said that the AAP is the only party which has worked for the development of these colonies, spending over Rs 8,000 crore to lay water pipelines, sewage lines, roads, installation of street lights and CCTVs, construction of mohalla clinics and upgrading educational facilities.