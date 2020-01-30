BJP may come out with manifesto today

New Delhi: The BJP may come out with the manifesto on Friday. Sources within the party said that the much awaited manifesto was ready after several rounds of scrutiny. Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari questioned why the AAP was not releasing their manifesto. Tiwari said, "Why is Arvind Kejriwal not releasing AAP's manifesto? What is he waiting for? He has no problem in lying so why is he not releasing it? He is waiting for us to launch it first."



"Our manifesto for sure will bring relief to the middle class people of Delhi. It will give back a lot to the poor. We have always helped the poor. Delhi will get free health treatment worth Rs 5 lakh per year in the biggest hospitals in the national Capital," said a source.

The BJP in 2015 had released a "Vision Document 2015" laying down a road-map to make the national capital a world class city with the major focus on development and women security besides promising transparency in governance. The 'Vision Document' had promised to address shortage of water, ensure round-the-clock power supply, provide houses to slum dwellers and making the administration responsive and people-friendly.

The "Vision Document 2015" did not mention anything about cutting power tariff which was a major promise by it ahead of Assembly polls in 2013. However, the document said the BPL and poor families would be provided power at subsidised rate. In 2013 manifesto, BJP had promised to cut tariff by 30 per cent if it came to power.