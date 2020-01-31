BJP manifesto not a 'Ghoshna patra' but a 'Jumla patra': AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that if people of Delhi vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) then the free electricity, water and free bus rides will be discontinued. The CM took to twitter to repond to BJP's Ghoshna Patra for 2020 Delhi aseembly elections.



The CM tweeted, "The Manifesto of BJP has proved that if you vote for them then your free electricity, free water and free bus journey will be stopped. Think and vote."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh at a Press conference termed the manifesto of the BJP a 'Jumla Patra'. Singh observed that it is clear from the BJP manifesto that it has no intention of delivering any of the welfare schemes which the AAP government delivers such as free electricity upto 200 units, free water, free bus travel for women and others.

He also said that the manifesto has no vision on issues like safety of women, education and health. The AAP MP said that the BJP manifesto has tall claims such as the stopping of sealing, which they could have already done by now, because the Central government is of the BJP.

"200 units of free electricity, 20,000 litres of free water, the free bus ride for women, the Farishtey yojana for victims of the accident, the 50,000/hectare crop damage compensation yojana - all these will be shut down by BJP. So, basically, it's not a manifesto, but a scheme to completely ruin the lives of the people of Delhi," said Singh.

He said that on water, the BJP promises to do away with tanker mafia, a system that they themselves had facilitated sustained in the first place, whereas Arvind Kejriwal demolished this system. When we came to power, only 58% of Delhi received piped water. Now this number stands at 93%. He also said that presently the water quality in Delhi is even better than that of Europe. A claim made by BJP's Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat. 93% of people in Delhi get piped water.

"It is the BJP which spread the fear of sealing in Delhi, ruining the lives and livelihood of traders in Delhi because of sealing. None of their leaders stood with the traders at that time, while we fought for them, on the streets and in Parliament," added Singh.