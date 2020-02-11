BJP loses 12 SC seats to AAP that falls under LS constituencies of 6 BJP MPs

New Delhi: The voters of 12 constituencies which were reserved for the Scheduled Castes opted to vote for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly elections. These seats fall under the constituencies of six incumbent BJP MPs including Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.



The constituencies include Mangolpuri, Patel Nagar, Seemapuri, Sultanpur Majra, Trilokpuri, Ambedkar Nagar, Bawana, Deoli, Gokalpur, Karol Bagh, Kondli, Madipur. According to Election Commission of India (EC) website Ajay Dutt from AAP defeated BJP's Khusi Ram Chunar with the vote margin of 28,327 in Ambedkar Nagar constituency whereas, from Deoli seat, AAP candidate Prakash Jarwal achieve a hat-trick by defeating Arvind Kumar of BJP with a wide margin of 40,173 votes. These two seats fall under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP is the MP representing the constituency. He had got over 1 lakh votes from both seats during last year's Lok Sabha election.

In North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency, Gokalpur and Seemapuri are two SCs seats. According to EC, from Gokalpur AAP candidate Surendra Kumar won with the margin of 19,488 votes. Rajendra Pal Gautam from AAP won the Seemapuri seat by a massive margin of 56,108 votes. Manoj Tiwari is a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from North East Delhi. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Tiwari had got over 1.4 lakh votes.

AAP candidate Girish Soni defeated BJP's Kailash Sankla from Madipur seat. Soni won with the margin of 22,719 votes. Madipur comes under West Delhi constituency and Parvesh Verma of the BJP is the MP representing the constituency. More than 62,000 votes were casted in favour of Verma in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Karol Bagh and Patel Nagar seats fall under New Delhi constituency and Meenakshi Lekhi is incumbent two times MP. "From Karol Bagh, AAP Vishesh Ravi defeated BJP Yogender Chandoliya whereas, from Patel Nagar, Raaj Kumar Anand won the seat with the comfortable margin of 30,935," shows EC website.

From Trilokpuri, AAP candidate Rohit Kumar defeated Kiran from BJP with the margin of over 12,000 votes. Trilokpuri comes under East Delhi from there former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is current MP. Gambhir had got more than 66,000 votes in Lok Sabha polls. From Kondli, Kuldeep Kumar of AAP was the winner. Bawana, Sultanpur

Majra and Mangolpuri fall under North West Delhi constituency. Singer Hans Raj

Hans is current MP. In all three seats, AAP candidates were winners.