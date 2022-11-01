BJP looted Rs 86 cr in name of garbage mgmt, alleges AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday alleged another scam in the erstwhile BJP ruled-MCD. As per AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, an audit report of the MCD that was released earlier this year highlights the Rs 86 crore scam that had been ongoing since 2020. The scam revolves around the collection of what is referred to as Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and is sent to the processing unit by private companies.



Pathak said, "This is a scam of roughly around Rs 86 crore. In 2020 a tender was issued by the BJP-ruled MCD to collect what is referred to as Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF). This is basically the garbage at the landfill after the removal of certain elements like plastic, stones, etc. The RDF is collected by the designated agencies and taken to a processing unit. In 2020, after the tender was issued, four companies were selected by the MCD to collect the RDF at a rate of Rs 3,250 per metric tonne. Then in 2022, a couple of new guidelines were issued to these four companies under which they were asked to install GPS in their trucks that picks up the waste and takes it to a processing unit. However, these companies refused to follow these new set of guidelines and therefore their contract was cancelled."

According to Pathak, a process of online bidding was adopted to bring in new companies to pick up the RDF and this time the rate to collect RDF was just Rs 800 per metric tonne. This was the new rate to pick up the same RDF that was earlier being picked up for Rs 3,250.

"Therefore it is clear that the tender selected in 2020 was paying those four companies an excess of Rs 2,450 to pick the same RDF per metric tonne. The data of the BJP-led MCD claims to have collected 4 lakh tonnes of waste in this period. A very simple calculation here reveals that this is a scam of Rs 86 crore," said Pathak.