BJP-led South MCD betraying DBCs with false promises: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-run South Delhi Municipal Corporation for allegedly leading on Domestic Breeding Checkers — the people on the frontlines of the war against vector-borne diseases — by just promising to regularise their position but not following through.



Senior party leader and MLA Somnath Bharti on Sunday held a press conference with SDMC Leader of Opposition Prem Chauhan, both of whom alleged that despite serving the city for 22 years, the South MCD has offered them only empty promises of regularisation.

AAP leader Chauhan said, "All they have done is issued a statement in haste that you will regularise MTS (multitasking staff)/DBC positions, where it should be MTS/Health. So overall, the BJP-ruled MCD has issued this order to mislead the people of Delhi and its workers."

Meanwhile, Bharti said, "The fact that there is no such position as Domestic Breeding Checker is the clearest indication of their mismanagement... They now claim that they will adjust their nomenclature and hire multitasking employees. This is also a joke and a method of deception. They seek to change the nomenclature because their post has not been officiated."

The AAP said that around 3,500 DBC workers have been serving the city for 22 years now, during which they were first mistreated by the Congress administration and then the BJP administration. The party said that the recent statement by SDMC leader Inderjeet Sehrawat promising the regularisation of 1,155 such workers is also to allegedly mislead the workers.