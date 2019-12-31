BJP leaders misleading people: Dy CM

New Delhi: The BJP has admitted they will not regularize the unauthorised colonies of Delhi, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Monday. He also said that while the BJP has been claiming through hoardings and banners that they will regularise the unauthorised colonies, but just before the election they have backed out. The DDA website itself claims that there will be no regularisation of the unauthorised colonies, he said.

Sisodia assured that only the AAP government will give the registration to the residents of the unauthorised colonies.

"The Frequently Asked Questions uploaded on the DDA website clearly states that the PM UDAY registration 'is neither regularisation of unauthorized colonies, nor the structures therein'. The entire BJP leadership who claimed that they are doing a historic job by the regularization of colonies stayed silent after I exposed them. Instead, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari once again lied that they will give ownership rights to the residents of the unauthorized colonies. I challenge them to answer that if colonies are not regularized then how will you give ownership? This shows that the BJP leaders are misleading the people by spreading lies," said Sisodia.

"Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who considers himself as an expert on the unauthorised colonies took 24 hours to respond to my questions. Today, in a tweet, he claimed that DDA website has received 35,000 registrations. Of these 35000 registrations, I have also done two registrations by two different addresses of government housing in a regular colony. This shows that these numbers mean nothing. Mr Puri should stop spreading such lies because the public does not want a fake website registration, they want ownership rights for their houses," said Sisodia.

Puri in a tweet said, "The DDA completed maps of all colonies via satellite within just 2 months. 35,000 people have also registered on the website and many have also submitted their papers. Where there is a circle rate of Rs 20,000 per ghaz there the residents will only pay Rs 100 per ghaz."