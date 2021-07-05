BJP leaders 'correct' ads for vax credit

New Delhi: Several local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have now started to deface advertisements put up by the Delhi government exhorting residents to get vaccinated against Covid — apparently "correcting" it by adding that the vaccine was provided to the Capital for free by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



On Sunday, a video of former North Delhi Mayor Ravinder Gupta was made public, where he can be seen writing over one of the advertisements. The advertisement originally asks, "Have you got the vaccine?". The BJP leader said he had added with a marker that the vaccines were provided by PM Modi.

Similarly, several mock-up posters of the Delhi government's advertisement were also spotted. One such was prepared by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar. In these posters, the original line is presented but under

it is written in Hindi, "The vaccines PM Modi is giving to Delhi for free — Corrected by Rajiv Babbar."

Significantly, Gupta in the video went on to appeal to everyone that they deface advertisements put up by the Delhi government and write on it that the vaccines are being provided by the PM.

This comes amid a constant campaign from the local unit of the BJP to ensure that residents are made aware that the vaccines are being made available by its party's government at the Centre.