BJP leader Manoj Tiwari calls for lifting ban on Chhath celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday said even AAP MLAs wanted permission for Chhath celebrations at public places in Delhi and urged all political parties to join him in demanding the ban on the festival be revoked.



The Bhojpuri movie star said he will take out a 'rath yatra' from Sonia Vihar in his Northeast Delhi constituency raising the demand for permission to hold Chhath at Yamuna river bank and other water bodies.

The Delhi Disaster Mangement Authority(DDMA) in an order last week prohibited Chhath Puja at public places including riverbanks, water bodies and temples in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even AAP MLAs wanted that Chhath should be celebrated at public places but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has supported a ban on the festival. Chhath is associated with sentiments of Purvanchali people and all political parties should demand lifting ban on it," he said.

Tiwari appealed CM Kejriwal to prepare a proposal for allowing Chhath at public places and get it approved by DDMA.