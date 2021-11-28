BJP leader held for intimidation

Kolkata: A BJP leader was arrested on charges of possessing firearms and intimidation in Bankura on Friday.



BJP Youth Front leader Saheb Roy was arrested from the Mejia area in Bankura with firearms. Police have filed a case against him under sections 25 and 26 of the Arms Act (non-bailable possession of firearms and intimidation).

According to sources, Roy went to a petrol pump at Pabra junction in Saltora police station area where he started arguing with the petrol pump workers while buying fuel. Allegedly, during the altercation, Saheb suddenly pulled out a firearm from behind his waist and tried to intimidate the petrol pump workers.

Suddenly seeing a firearm, there was a commotion at the petrol pump and then Roy fled the spot. Following which the petrol pump workers informed Shaltora police station. The police traced Roy and nabbed from Jemua area of Mejia in Hatena with firearms. He was produced before the Bankura District Court on Saturday.