BJP instigated people to burst crackers, says Rai

New Delhi: The day after Diwali, when the air quality in Delhi dropped to the worst levels in five years owing to spectacular defiance of the Delhi government's firecracker ban, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for "instigating people to burst firecrackers" by linking the activity to religion. He added that a spike in farm fires was also to blame for the Capital's hazardous air on Friday morning.



"A large number of people did not burst firecrackers. I thank them all. But some people burst firecrackers on purpose. I categorically say the BJP instigated them to do it," he told reporters here.

Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi government had announced a complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2022. It also ran an aggressive campaign against the sale and use of firecrackers.

At an event, Rai said, "Some people instigated the bursting of crackers, which has led to an increase in the AQI level... We had expected these two contributors, crackers and stubble, which is why the government had been appealing to the people and the opposition that they must not encourage people to burst crackers just out of political intent or to defame the government. A huge chunk of Delhi's population did not burst crackers, but some people intentionally burst crackers because of which the pollution levels have increased."

Rai went on to say that ever since the ban was announced, the opposition has been underestimating their impact on air quality. "The leaders of BJP have constantly given the rhetoric that this is a matter of religion, of a festival, even when all scientists say that crackers cause pollution."

He added that the base pollution of Delhi on Diwali was the same as the day before. "Crackers and stubble are the two additional factors that have entered the mix," he said.

However, the BJP was quick to hit back, saying that pollution in Delhi was in such a state because the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had purportedly failed to take appropriate measures.

BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said on Twitter, "Delhi's AQI was in hazardous zone even before the crackers came out. Anyone suggesting otherwise is trying to make Arvind Kejriwal look good, who had unleashed a diabolical campaign to dissuade Delhiites from bursting crackers. Poor air quality is a result of anything BUT Diwali."

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that Rai's thinking was "influenced" by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and said the Delhi government completely failed to control air pollution. The people of Delhi by bursting crackers on Diwali night have given a befitting reply to "Aurangzeb influenced" political thinking of Rai.

"The Delhi government has totally failed to control air and water pollution in Delhi and therefore, to evade responsibility minister Gopal Rai has tried to squarely blame Diwali night crackers for air pollution and Chhath Puja at Yamuna Ghats for Yamuna ji's water pollution in true Aurangzebi style," Kapoor charged.

Delhi BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi said, "Rai is trying to shift attention from failure of the AAP government to tackle poor air quality in winters. They should introspect and address the true causes of air pollution if they want to solve the problem."

However, a DPCC report has supported Rai's allegations on firecrackers emerging

as the leading cause of pollution post-Diwali, recording how the pollutant levels spiked alarmingly post 8 pm when firecrackers started going up in the sky.