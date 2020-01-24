BJP heavyweights get intimate with voters, slam opponents

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday launched a fresh salvo against ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of not fulfilling any of the promises made in the run up to the 2015 Assembly polls.



He said that the AAP government had failed to deliver on building schools, hospitals, installing free Wi-Fi all over the Capital and appointing an anti-corruption ombudsman (Lokpal).

Nadda was addressing an intimate gathering with residents of Pandav Nagar in Lakshmi Nagar constituency of East Delhi when he made these scathing remarks about the performance of the AAP government in Delhi over the last five years.

"The AAP had promised adding 500 more schools, 30 new hospitals, 5,000 buses, lakhs of CCTV cameras, promised free WiFi at public places, Lokpal. But did they do it? They have not and that is their past," Nadda said, cautioning voters to beware of the AAP's poll promises. He cited infrastructure works undertaken by the BJP government at the Centre like Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, the Meerut Expressway that he said have helped Delhi and nearby areas.

Nadda, who recently replaced Amit Shah as party president, also mentioned major decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, like abrogation of Article 370 and 35 in Jammu and Kashmir, banning Triple Talaq and bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act, seeking to highlight the political willpower of the BJP.

On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed multiple campaign events in places like Mustafabad on Friday and spoke of the Modi government's schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana. He also slammed the AAP government for not fulfilling their promises of providing basic amenities to residents of Delhi. He said that the AAP government deliberately delayed the process of regularising unauthorised colonies from 2015 and the BJP had to do it through Centre finally.

Meanwhile, Delhi election in-charge and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar held a press conference where he accused both the AAP and the Congress of "enabling anti-CAA/NRC protesters in Shaheen Bagh in connivance with each other" and deliberately polarising and connecting two "unrelated things (CAA and NRC)".

He said that Congress leaders are visiting protesters in Shaheen Bagh and AAP leaders are showing solidarity with them but neither seem to care about residents who are getting affected by the roadblock in the key stretch between Delhi and Noida.