'BJP forcing Gau Mata to eat garbage at dumpsters'

NEW DELHI: AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said BJP is forcing Gau Mata, the most revered of the living beings to eat garbage at dumpsters in Delhi. He talked about how illegal dairies are functioning in Delhi under the protection of BJP leaders and how one can go anywhere in Delhi, and they'll find cows straying on roads and dumpsters.



Bhardwaj presented dozens of proofs in the form of photos and videos that showed how cruelly the BJP-ruled MCD treats the Gau-Mata. He also presented a video of stray cows eating garbage next to a drain he shot himself and then followed them to an illegal dairy.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Go anywhere in Delhi, you'll find cows straying on roads and dumpsters. This is when cows are considered the holiest beings in the Hindu Culture. They're referred to as the Gau Mata. The Gau Mata in whom all the devi-devtas reside, in whose horns Brahma-Vishnu-Mahesh reside, whose seva holds the power of fulfilling all your wishes. It is Gau Mata's whose milk is held as the most sought after one's own mother's milk"

"People are very distressed. If these cows stop midway, they block roads and obstruct traffic. Often, accidents are also caused. Government hospital data says that around 250 accidents in Delhi every month are taking place due to the cows found on roads. This is clearly because when one is driving fast, a cow will get hassled and head in the wrong direction causing accidents," he said.