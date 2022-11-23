BJP fights to stay in MCD

New Delhi: Ahead of MCD polls, BJP is putting up a strong fight to ensure its long stay in the civic body. The party led out a huge rally 'Vijay Sankalp RoadShow' across the national capital on November 20 in lieu of civic polls. Several senior leaders were part of this rally and campaigned for the party across the board.



The party is seeking a fourth term in MCD with these elections, especially crucial to them because of the several clashes with AAP over resources and money in the last term. BJP has had several clashes with the ruling party in Delhi over their treatment of MCD in the last few years, calling AAP's actions 'step motherly' and negligent. Senior leaders from the BJP have hinted that if the party comes into power in the MCD again their main goals will be related to property tax and making MCD 'paperless'.

BJP also accused AAP of allegedly asking for money for tickets to contest in MCD polls, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra, during a press conference demanded an investigation into the matter, stating a video that showed AAP members asking for money from a prospective candidate from Rohini. Furthermore, senior BJP leader and lawmaker Vijender Gupta asked for an investigation not just for MCD polls but assembly elections too. Accusing AAP of extortion from candidates, BJP leaders have stated that AAP talks about anti-corruption but behind closed doors they are extorting money. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of slinging mud and coming up with false allegations without any proof over this.

AAP has also accused the BJP of hiding behind the powers of the L-G and using it as a force to play dirty and distract the citizens from their incompetence.