BJP failed to keep city clean: Sisodia

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party knows how to deliver the basic facilities to the people and it is contesting the elections on the basis of the development it has brought in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday during his meeting with the AAP candidates for MCD elections



at the nomination centre in East Delhi. Sisodia met the candidates to boost their confidence and conveyed his best wishes to them.

While interacting with the media on this occasion, Sisodia said, "The people of Delhi are irked with the misdeeds of the BJP for the past 17 years and this time they have decided to remove BJP from MCD at any cost. The primary task of BJP in MCD was to keep Delhi clean but it has failed terribly."

Sisodia added that these AAP candidates at the nomination centre are the flag bearers of clean and beautiful Delhi, of the coming years. He said, "The public knows it very well that for the last 17 years, despite being in power in the MCD, the BJP has littered the whole of Delhi, let alone cleaning the garbage. People of Delhi will answer BJP by voting AAP into power this time."

As per Sisodia, BJP has proved itself No.1 in extorting money from the public and businessmen but has failed to keep Delhi clean and this time the people of Delhi will take full account of the BJP's failure and its misdeeds.

Sisodia said that today AAP is contesting the elections on the basis of its exemplary governance work in Delhi. Delhi government, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal has made Delhi government schools and hospitals magnificent, provided free electricity to the people of Delhi, a free travel facility for women in DTC buses and a facility for pilgrimage for elderly people.

He said, "But BJP did nothing, despite being in power for 17 years in MCD. BJP's primary task while being in MCD was to keep Delhi clean, but it has failed terribly in doing that. Now it is trying to woo the voters with new stories everyday. But the people of Delhi have decided that they will sweep out the BJP from MCD this year."