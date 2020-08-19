BJP engineered Delhi riots, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that the BJP created a riot-like situation by provoking the people of both the communities. He said that the AAP demands that a thorough probe should be conducted against the 50 people who joined the BJP.



"The Aam Aadmi Party demands that a thorough probe should take place against the 50 people who have joined the Bharatiya Janata party and were also the organisers of Shaheen Bagh protest. Police should check the records of these people, find out with which BJP leaders they were in touch with, what kind of instructions the BJP leaders have given them and other issues. The police should also probe the role of these people in organising and continuing the Shaheen Bagh protest," he said. BJP communalised and polarised the situation during and before the Delhi Assembly election in a well-scripted manner and engineered the Delhi riot, Bharadwaj added.