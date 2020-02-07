BJP ends campaign with Shaheen Bagh rhetoric

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party wrapped up their campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections with a last-ditch effort to make Shaheen Bagh the key poll issue this time around as all senior party leaders hit the campaign trail and raked up the anti-CAA protests, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congres party of "conspiring" to create an unsafe environment in the Capital. Party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that their party would be able to make Delhi secure and blamed AAP and Congress for the Shaheen Bagh protests.



Nadda took out various roadshows in support of his party's candidates, saying that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party had "saved the tukde-tukde gang" and even "tried to save Sharjeel Imam". Nadda said that the AAP had started playing with the Capital's security. "Kejriwal should know clearly that this country is bigger than any election, any government and those who play with its security can never be forgiven," he said.

On the other hand, Shah took out roadshows and rallies in areas like Seelampur where he said that both opposition parties were afraid of making Shaheen Bagh a poll issue. He said, "I want to ask why the security of the country should not be an electoral issue? Why are the people sitting in Shaheen Bagh demanding Jinnah Wali Azadi and why the Tukde-Tukde gang is supporting them?"

Shah further brought up the Pulwama attacks and the Balakot air strike, accusing both the AAP and the Congress of siding with Pakistan. He said, " You all know the people of Delhi, the whole nation was saluting the valor of the army, but do you know who was the saddest. I'll tell you - first Rahul Gandhi, second Arvind Kejriwal and third was Imran Khan sitting in Pakistan. All three had a problem with surgical strikes. I want to ask whether such people should be handed over the power of Delhi, should not be given.

Meanwhile, Tiwari attacked the AAP-government over what he called "false promises". He said, " Kejriwal government neither opened schools, colleges nor did it increase beds in hospitals. Kejriwal does not care about the lives of the poor. Kejriwal has talked big against corruption before the elections, has not been able to eradicate corruption in his own party."