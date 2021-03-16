'BJP does not seem serious about solving pollution crisis'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi questioned the Central government over failing to table the ordinance for the Commission for Air Quality Management which was a key step in curbing the city's pollution. She alleged that failing to fulfil the key step BJP does not seem serious about solving the air pollution crisis in the city.

AAP leader further said that even though her party led government has taken key steps in curbing the pollution levels by providing 24x7 electricity which removes the dependency on generators and promoting the EV policy the opposition party's lackadaisical attitude is a matter of concern.

"Some time ago, we discovered that ever since the Commission was formed, it has not been given any office space, nor any office staff. Even when I had a meeting with them in Paryavaran Bhavan, we met in a conference room. They still hadn't been provided any proper office space", Atishi said.