'BJP disrupted North MCD proceedings to evade graft charges'

New Delhi: AAP leader Vikas Goel on Friday presented a proposal in the meeting of the House to discuss innumerable scams committed by the MCD however the meeting was sabotaged by the BJP to avoid discussion on its corrupt activities.



The AAP leader alleged that the Mayor of the North MCD was also involved in disturbing the House meeting and participated in unnecessary sloganeering which was done to deviate from the agenda.

The proposal aimed to discuss issues like illegitimate sale of the novelty cinema land worth Rs 200 crore for just Rs 34 crore, corruption in the installation of trommel machines at Bhalswa Landfill Site, and the corruption in the license fee waiver unlawfully given to the advertising contractors during the pandemic, the party said in a statement.

As per the protocol, the Leader of the House is supposed to start the proceedings to conduct the meeting of the North MCD. But the BJP councillors started to deviate from the agenda with extraneous statements. The mayor himself was also seen to be involved in disturbing the meeting and giving it a different angle, Goel alleged.

The BJP passed the proposal to sell the Novelty Cinema land despite the opposition leaders being against the decision, the AAP said in a statement.

"We will continue this fight against corruption of the BJP," Goel added.