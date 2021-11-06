BJP did not pay salaries of MCD staffers even after receiving funds, says AAP

New Delhi: AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak has accused BJP-led MCD of non-payment of salaries to its employees for at least 3 months.



On Friday, Pathak said, "BJP-ruled MCD has not paid the salaries of the employees on Diwali even after it received the funds to do so. These employees have not received their salaries for 3

months."

He spoke about AAP's protest at the Civic Centre against non-payment of salaries earlier this week. According to Pathak, BJP leaders have been partying and celebrating festivals while ignoring the pleas of their employees who need their salaries.

"The employees expected that the BJP leaders would have a change of heart and their salaries would come before the festival. But until now not a single employee has received their salary in their accounts," Pathak explained.

Pathak also said, "The MCD is not even paying salaries to the sanitation staff, DBC employees, teachers, doctors and nurses during the festive season. They are filling the pockets of private contractors with the hard-earned money of these people. The workers who are engaged in keeping Delhi clean day and night are unable to light a stove in their own homes."