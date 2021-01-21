BJP councillor files criminal plaint against AAP leaders

New Delhi: A councillor with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) has filed a criminal plaint against five AAP leaders for allegedly "tarnishing his reputation and credibility" by making defamatory statements in relation to the purported misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore in the civic body.



The plea, filed before a Delhi court, has named AAP leaders including, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, MLAs Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chadda and Saurabh Bhardwaj and the party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

The complainant Chaill Bihari Goswami, who is a sitting councillor in NrDMC from Naraina, in his suit, alleged that the Delhi government is withholding the release of funds to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore to it's employees such as doctors, nurses, pensioners, among others, which is in turn hindering various development works.