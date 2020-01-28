BJP contesting polls on issue of development

New Delhi: "BJP is contesting Assembly Elections on the issue of Development," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday while presenting the report card of the works done by the Central Government for the people of Delhi. According to Javadekar, the Central Government conferred ownership rights to more than 40 lakh people living in 1,731 unauthorized colonies of Delhi and also framed a scheme for its development.



"Under the scheme Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan, two-room set pucca houses are being allotted. Central Government has also waived conversion charge of 10 lakh shopkeepers and ended the danger of sealing from their heads," he said.

He added that as many as 3 lakh cottage industries have also been given relief under which the Central Government has increased the number of workers from five to nine and increased the power consumption from 9 to 11 KW which will help self-employment. It has also urbanized 79 villages of Delhi and the land has become freehold paving the way for the development of these villages.

Union Minister further said the Central Government has expanded the Metro rail by 116 kilometres and 60 lakh persons commute every day and this is the fourth largest transport system in the world.

But Delhi Government has delayed the Metro Phase – IV by three years resulting in loss to the people and increase in the cost of Metro Rail.

"The Central Government is also constructing Rapid Railroad of 64 km at the cost of 900 crores due to which four lakh vehicles will go out of roads of Delhi," he said.