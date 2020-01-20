BJP candidates file their nomination papers
New Delhi: With the last date for filing nomination papers approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections filed their nomination papers on Monday in their respective constituencies along with supporters and party members. BJP National Secretary Sardar RP Singh, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and sitting MLAs OP Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan from Rajinder Nagar, Rohini, Vishwas Nagar and Mustafabad constituencies respectively were among more than 40 candidates who filed their nomination.
Senior corporation leaders, who have been rewarded with an MLA candidacy also filed their nomination papers. Some of the prominent names included Chairman of the Standing Committee Jai Prakash, Pradesh General Secretaries Rekha Gupta and Ashish Sood, former MLAs Subhash Sachdeva, Anil Jha, Ajit Kharkhari, Mahendra Nagpal, Rajesh Gehlot, Brahm Singh Tanwar, Mohan Singh Bisht, Naresh Gaur, Pradesh Spokesperson Rajkumar Bhatia, District Presidents Vijay Pandit and Ajay Mahawar and others. State Vice President Rajiv Babbar, former MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kapil Mishra, Anil Vajpayee, SC Vats, Vikram Bidhuri, former Mayor Yogendra Chandolia are expected to file their nomination papers on Tuesday. The BJP is yet to announce candidates on 13 Assembly seats.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bengal govt to pass resolution against CAA soon, says20 Jan 2020 6:13 PM GMT
JP Nadda takes over as BJP prez20 Jan 2020 6:12 PM GMT
SC rejects death row convict's plea claiming juvenility20 Jan 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Delhi polls: Kejriwal holds mega roadshow20 Jan 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Bengal govt to pass resolution against CAA soon: Mamata20 Jan 2020 6:10 PM GMT