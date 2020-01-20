BJP candidates file their nomination papers

New Delhi: With the last date for filing nomination papers approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections filed their nomination papers on Monday in their respective constituencies along with supporters and party members. BJP National Secretary Sardar RP Singh, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and sitting MLAs OP Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan from Rajinder Nagar, Rohini, Vishwas Nagar and Mustafabad constituencies respectively were among more than 40 candidates who filed their nomination.



Senior corporation leaders, who have been rewarded with an MLA candidacy also filed their nomination papers. Some of the prominent names included Chairman of the Standing Committee Jai Prakash, Pradesh General Secretaries Rekha Gupta and Ashish Sood, former MLAs Subhash Sachdeva, Anil Jha, Ajit Kharkhari, Mahendra Nagpal, Rajesh Gehlot, Brahm Singh Tanwar, Mohan Singh Bisht, Naresh Gaur, Pradesh Spokesperson Rajkumar Bhatia, District Presidents Vijay Pandit and Ajay Mahawar and others. State Vice President Rajiv Babbar, former MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kapil Mishra, Anil Vajpayee, SC Vats, Vikram Bidhuri, former Mayor Yogendra Chandolia are expected to file their nomination papers on Tuesday. The BJP is yet to announce candidates on 13 Assembly seats.