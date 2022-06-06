BJP candidate running 3 illegal hotels, alleges AAP
New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday accused BJP candidate for Rajinder Nagar bypoll Rajesh Bhatia of running three illegal hotels in the area, a charge denied by the saffron party.
AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the BJP on why the party hasn't demolished Rajesh Bhatia's and his family's hotels despite them having been recorded as illegal by the MCD.
"BJP's Rajinder Nagar bypoll candidate is running three unauthorised hotels himself; why hasn't he faced bulldozer action yet? BJP and Adesh Gupta were celebrating when bulldozers demolished homes and shops of the poor all over Delhi; they must tell the public when their candidate's hotels will be demolished," he said.
The Delhi BJP said that the AAP was rattled by BJP's move to field its popular leader, saying the ruling party is levelling baseless allegations to divert the attention of people.
In a statement, the Delhi BJP said, "These allegations have been levelled earlier also. Even in 2012, when he (Bhatia) contested for the MCD elections, Congress had made similar claims. But he had secured 62 per cent of the votes. During his tenure as councillor, he built schools and open gyms, and his tenure was free of any allegations."
