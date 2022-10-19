BJP brings new proposal to make Delhi L-G dictate MCD after elections: AAP

New Delhi: BJP has conceded that AAP's victory in MCD is certain and has resorted to an undemocratic move to keep MCD's power with itself, said AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak in a press conference on Tuesday. As per Pathak, the BJP has conceded that AAP is coming to power in MCD after elections and when they became certain about the outcome, they planned to snatch away the power of the elected government and representatives in the MCD who had won the elections.



Pathak said, "This is extremely dangerous. There is a stark difference between the proposal they brought in the past and the one they are trying to bring now. Earlier, the elected councillors used to meet in the House regularly. They used to table proposals in the House and the Standing Committee used to pass those proposals. Once the proposals were passed, MCD officials were bound to implement them. As per the proposals they are about to bring, the House will not have any significance, councillors, officials will not have any significance. Irrespective of whatever is passed in the House, it will be enforceable until the L-G approves it."

He continued, "Who holds the power to appoint the L-G? It is the BJP. The Act passed by the elected councillors of MCD will not have any significance because the final decision lies with the L-G. It is a blatantly illegal proposal. It will not stand for even a minute in the court of law".