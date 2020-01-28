BJP bringing outsiders to defeat AAP, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held roadshows in Karawal Nagar where AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak, followed by Gokalpuri where AAP's Surendra Kumar is contesting from. In Mehrauli, the CM led a roadshow where AAP MLA Naresh Yadav has been fielded by the party and in Chhattarpur it is AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar.



At the roadshow in Mongolpuri, he said all the parties from across the country have joined hands against AAP and the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal said, "parties including the BJP, RJD, Congress, JDU, LJP and others from across the country have come to defeat you and your son."

Kejriwal accused the BJP of insulting the people of the national capital by bringing in "outsiders" to campaign for the February 8 assembly polls.

"To defeat us and to defeat your son. The BJP is bringing all the 200 MPs, 70 union ministers and 11 chief ministers (of other states) to defeat you, your work and your son. They are here to insult you and me. They will say the water and schools are bad, I want to ask if Delhi will tolerate this insult?" asked Kejriwal.

"This fight is against the 2 crore people of Delhi versus them. People of Delhi will not tolerate this insult," he added.

The CM said, "Their MPs and Chief Ministers will roam around in Delhi. If they come to your area, ask them, which state did you come from? Then ask them the name of the street. Do they know anything about Delhi or did they just arrive ?"

"Ask them, how long do you get electricity in the state that you come from? They say four hours a day, tell them we get electricity for 24x7. Ask them the rate of electricity and tell them electricity in Delhi is free. Then ask them the rate of water in their state? He will say Rs 2000, then you tell them the water is free too. Ask them, how many Mohalla clinics are there in the state they come from? He will ask, "what's this?" Please show them our Mohalla clinic," he added.

"Ask them about the results in government schools in their states. They will say 40%, then tell them our kids scored 96%. Then ask them to go back, and handle their states, no need to lecture us. Send them back to their states after a cup of tea. They have unified to defeat the people of Delhi. I say I will improve schools, hospitals, educations, electricity, they say we will defeat Kejriwal. This fight is against the BJP. Tell them how much Delhi has developed in the past five years. Send them back to their states," Kejriwal added.