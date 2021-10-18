BJP bowing down to Oppn, Dangal Maidan sale cancelled: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday declared that their continuous protests and agitation had pushed the BJP-ruled North MCD into a corner — forcing the administration to cancel the proposal to sell the Dangal Maidan land here near the Old Delhi Railway Station.



AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that the BJP had been trying to bring proposals to sell the properties of the MCD and the AAP has been strongly opposing this. He added that BJP has implemented many proposals arbitrarily and his party had been continuously fighting against them.

The leader added that he is extremely happy by the decision to not sell Dangal Maidan and that "the BJP is bowing down to the opposition of the Aam Aadmi Party". Later stating that he hopes that the BJP does not repeat its mistakes of selling MCD's assets arbitrarily, taking a dig at the party for often "going back on their word".

According to Pathak, one of BJP's own leaders seems to believe selling MCD's assets is a mistake.

The AAP leader said that the impact of their mistakes will reflect clearly in the municipal elections in 2022 and BJP won't be able to compensate for their wrong decisions as their own leaders are not accepting the mistakes of the party.

Pathak said, "Aam Aadmi Party works only and only in the interest of the public, will never allow anything wrong to happen to the public. We will not allow BJP to sell MCD's properties. The Aam Aadmi Party also demands that the proposal of the novelty cinema land sale by the BJP also be canceled."