BJP attacks AAP, Sisodia says stop crying like Cong

New Delhi: The BJP Friday took umbrage at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for "attacking" the Election Commission and electoral process over the delay in announcement of MCD poll dates, claiming he is "killing" democracy at the very grassroots by starving local bodies of funds. Irani addressed a presser here and said the Delhi government had withheld Rs 13,000 crore owed to the MCDs.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was quick to respond to Irani's allegations, saying the Delhi government had paid what it owed the civic bodies but the alleged widespread corruption among the BJP leaders running them was the reason they were always out of money.

"BJP needs to stop crying like Congress; everyone knows Delhiites have resolved to put AAP into power in MCD,"

Sisodia said.