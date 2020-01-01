BJP against any kind of reform in edu: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP is against any kind of reforms in education. He observed that the BJP is against affordable, quality education, which is evident from the fact that BJP leaders have forced a four-fold increase in the CBSE exam fees for the class X and XII students. While Delhi government is still committed to bear the full fees for government school students, this move by BJP has imposed a huge financial burden on private school students in Delhi.



The Deputy CM said, "For the first time in the history of Delhi government schools, more than 1,000 students secured more than 90 per cent in their class 12 board exams. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitated these students along with their parents on June 22, 2019. On that day, responding to a request by one of the students of class XII, the Chief Minister announced that Delhi Government will pay the full CBSE examination fee of all its class X and XII government school students. This fee was Rs. 450 for General and Rs. 125 for SC/SC."

Nearly 44 lakh students are in CBSE board schools at any point of time in Class 10 and 12, in total, which is roughly six lakh students. This decision of the Delhi government to pay CBSE exam fees was benefiting more than 3.5 lakh students in government schools. "The BJP thought that this historic decision will affect their politics, therefore, on August 2, 2019, CBSE announced a steep hike in the Examination Fee for classes X and XII for the Examination raising it to Rs 1,950 for General and Rs 1,650 for SC/ST," added Sisodia.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi asked, "Why does the BJP oppose affordable education in the country? Why does the BJP consider education as a business and not as a service to the nation? Does the BJP consider education as a method of extorting from the parents of the students or do they think that giving affordable education is the foremost duty of the government?"

"This whole decision has put a burden of Rs 100 crore on the 6 lakh families of the students of CBSE class X and XII. I want to ask every BJP leader that why did the BJP put this burden on the people of Delhi. I would like to ask the same question to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who was earlier the HRD minister," added Sisodia.