BJP: AAP govt reneged on its 2016 decision to audit power discoms

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused the AAP-led Delhi government of going back on its decision to audit power distribution companies and extending undue benefits to them. In 2016, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Cabinet decided to conduct annual audits of discoms but it never happened, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said at a press conference here.



Islam also alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government appointed AAP leaders on the boards of two discoms and allowed them undue benefit even as they owed Rs 21,000 crore to it. "Kejriwal who, before coming to power, promised to act against the private discoms is now indulged in corruption with them. What is your compulsion to do so," Islam alleged.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the charges.