Bizman robbed of valuables, cash in Sarai Kale Khan

New delhi: At a time when Delhi Police claimed that they have made an 'elaborate' security arrangements for Diwali, a 39-year-old businessman was robbed of his valuables and cash when he got out of his car to urinate in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area.



Police said that at 2:45 am on Friday, a PCR call was received at Sunlight Colony police station. The call was marked initially to Tilak Marg police station and was transferred to South-East district by PCR.

The investigating officer reached the spot, where PCR caller and complainant Amit Arora (39) stated that he works as a transporter. "Today he along with his wife Megha Arora, friends Rohit Sharma and his wife Garima Sharma, were going to Rohini after a party at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad," an official said.

Police said around 1.15 am- 1.20 am, when he reached IP Park, Sarai Kale Khan, towards ITO, (in front of Shanti Stupa), he stopped his car and went for a urinal. Meanwhile, a white colour Swift stopped in front of his car. "Three persons stepped out of that car and threatened him and one of them had put a gun on his stomach, another had put a knife. The complainant had handed over his gold kada, gold chain, two gold rings, one watch and Rs 40,000 cash to them," police said. Further investigation is on.