Bizman held for killing security guard on cycle with Range Rover

new delhi: A 28-year-old businessman has now been arrested for killing a cyclist while he was driving his Range Rover on the Badarpur flyover in south-east Delhi here.



Police identified the accused as Sonit Jain, who lives in the posh Greater Kailash-1 area and is a graduate. He is involved in a private business related to music in Karol Bagh. The deceased was identified as Sanjesh Awasthi (38) and was taken to Moolchand hospital by the car driver but soon after he was declared brought dead, the accused left the body there and fled. The accused also purportedly misled hospital authorities by hiding details of the accident site.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said they identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage at the hospital. In the footage, the accused is seen bringing the injured man to the hospital in a Range Rover. During the investigation, the vehicle was found registered in the name of a private firm run by Singh in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh area.

"The matter was reported to police by the victim's brother-in-law Anupam Shukla, who alleged that Awasthi had been missing since September 7," DCP said. He said Awasthi worked at a private company as a security guard in old Faridabad. According to the complainant, Awasthi, a resident of Sarita Vihar, used to come home daily around 6.30- 7.00 pm by cycle but on September 7, when he did not return home, they started searching for him.

The next day, they found his damaged cycle, bag and footwear on Mathura Road- Badarpur flyover. While trying to trace the cyclist, the investigating officer came across an FIR registered at the Amar Colony police station according to which an unknown person was taken to Moolchand hospital during the intervening night of September 7 and 8, the officer said.

On further investigation, the residential address of the accused driver was traced to Greater Kailash -1, from where he was arrested and his vehicle seized on Thursday.

As per the police, during interrogation, the accused disclosed that on September 7, he was going home in his car from Faridabad but around 7.15 pm, when he reached Badarpur flyover, suddenly one cyclist came in front of his car, whom he hit with his car. Seeing his critical condition, he took him to Moolchand hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The car driver got frightened and fled from the hospital without registering his credentials with hospital authorities. Since he did not want his family to know about his visit to Faridabad, he told hospital authorities that the accident took place near Okhla Mandi, the police added.

A case under IPC section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) was registered at the Badarpur police station.