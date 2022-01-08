Bishnoi-run account booked last year too for posting lewd photos

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi Police arrested Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged creator of the 'BulliBai' app, where over 100 influential Muslim women were being "auctioned", the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit claimed to have linked more dubious Twitter accounts to him and alleged that he used these accounts to try and derail the SulliDeals investigation.



The city police identified five Twitter accounts created by Bishnoi that were also used to comment and post objectionable content related to the app on the social media platform. The investigating team said that the Twitter handles are '@giyu2002', '@giyu007', '@giyuu84', '@giyu94', '@giyu44', adding that 'giyu' is a gaming character, based on which the accounts were created.

Significantly, the Delhi Police said that the account '@giyu2002' had also been found associated with one other FIR registered in the Kishangarh police station of Southwest Delhi last year. In this case, from this Twitter account, he had made lewd remarks on the picture of the complainant. Further, the account '@giyu44' was created a few days back on January 3, with a specific agenda to demean the arrests made by Mumbai Police in the case and to throw an open challenge to law enforcement agencies to nab him.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police IFSO, KPS Malhotra, "In this, he had tried to show his identity from Nepal and subsequently, as proof posted notices and communications received from GitHub regarding the BulliBai app investigation on one of the online news portals. Further, he revealed during the investigation that the account @giyu007 came to light when the 'SulliDeals' case was under investigation."

The senior cop added, "Through this handle, he had tried to plant some information regarding the possible originator of the 'SulliDeals' app." During this time, Bishnoi also allegedly created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate with the investigating agency as a news reporter

in an attempt to mislead them in the SulliDeals matter.

Further, the police added that he also contacted various journalists and tried to plant his misinformation with nefarious goals.

The 20-year-old perpetrator is a second-year B Tech student and a resident of Digambar Jorhat of Assam. Bishnoi was arrested after massive

technical surveillance; the IP address used to develop the app was tracked to him. After his arrest, VIT suspended him with immediate effect until further notice.

The Mumbai Police have also arrested three accused in the case and investigators in both cities have mainta ined that the accused knew each other.

However, while the Delhi Police have said they used high-end technical surveillance to track down Bishnoi's original IP address, they are yet to trace the creator of the SulliDeals application — almost six months into the investigation.