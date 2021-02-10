Bird-flu resurfaces after 7 samples from zoo test +ve

New Delhi: Bird-Flu reared its head once again in Delhi after seven serological samples collected from four different points of the Delhi Zoo tested positive for avian influenza, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.



"7 serological samples of droppings of birds and environments collected from 4 different points in National Zoological Park, New Delhi had been sent to National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal by animal husbandry department of Delhi NCT on February 3 which have been found positive for avian influenza virus," read the release by National Zoological Park.

The scare of bird-flu had somewhat subsided here after six earlier samples from the zoo had tested negative for avian influenza "Furthermore, birds in captivity and free-ranging birds are behaving normally as per the reports and all possible prophylactic measures and drills related to disinfection are regularly being taken," read the release.

Officials added that surveillance will continue and samples collected will be sent along for further serological examinations, as per established protocol. The zoo, which has been closed since the outbreak there began, will continue to be closed for visitors, for the time being, the officials said.

According to the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, till January 30 outbreaks of avian influenza have been confirmed in 10 States— Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir) and union territories for poultry birds.