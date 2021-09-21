Bio-decomposer for crop stubble to be ready to be sprayed by Oct 5

New Delhi: The Delhi government has said that it will initiate the process of making the Pusa-developed bio-decomposer for crop stubble from September 24 onwards, with the spraying set to start from October 5 across 4,000 acres of paddy farmlands in the Capital.



The bio-decomposer solution as an alternative to stubble burning, especially in light of the worsening air quality in the NCR, has found favour with the Delhi government, ever since it was introduced last year. And now that the solution has been greenlit for use by a Centre-run agency, the Delhi government is aggressively calling for all NCR states to supply this solution to their

farmers.

"We are certain that we will finalise the Winter Action Plan by the 30th of September. The plan would be then presented in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Post discussion with the CM, the plan would be brought forth to the people of Delhi," the state's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The entire process will be monitored by scientists and experts of the Pusa Institute and Agriculture Department. The statement further added that the solution will be prepared at the Horticulture Department Nursery in Kharkhari Nahar area.

The preparations will take place centrally at the location and by September 29 the government will double the quantity of the solution. "By 5th October, the bio-decomposer will be ready to be sprayed. We will provide the spray from this location to wherever it is required in Delhi," Rai added.

Last year, the bio-decomposer was sprayed on almost 2,000 acres of farmlands of non-basmati paddy crop cut by harvesters. This year, the government has decided that irrespective of the kind of paddy, if the crop has been cut using harvesters and there is stubble leftover in the fields — the government will spray the bio-decomposer solution over the farm for free.

"Last time when we were preparing to spray the bio-decomposer on stubble, several farmers told us that the preparations should've started a while earlier so that they can sow the next crop on time. Last time, we began preparing the spray solution on October 5. This time, the Government will start preparing the solution on September 24 itself. Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal will initiate the process," Rai announced.

The Delhi government in a statement said that the farmers just need to fill a form giving details about their land and the state government will take care of the rest of the process and get their fields sprayed.

Getting cooperation

Rai also added that the Union Environment Minister was yet to settle on a time to meet with the Delhi government over joint action against air pollution in the upcoming months.

Delhi's Environment Minister appealed to him to take cognisance of the grave issue and said that stubble burning smoke engulfs the entire North Indian region and if the states don't act fast, they will not be able to implement the bio-decomposer solution in time.

And in the meantime, CM Arvind Kejriwal kept on with his daily warnings on pollution levels in the city with a tweet on Monday: "Air pollution data for 20 Sep (safe limit in brackets) AQI - 82 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory) PM10 - 78 (0 to 50 Good, 51 to 100 -Satisfactory) PM2.5 - 31 (0 to 30 Good, 31 to 60 - Satisfactory)".

The CM has for the last three days been tweeting air quality readings every day, in what is meant to be a stark reminder to NCR states to provide their farmers an alternative to stubble burning.