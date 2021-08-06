Bill to set up commission for air quality management approved

New Delhi: Parliament on Thursday gave its nod to a bill that seeks to set up a commission for air quality management in the National Capital Region and its adjoining areas. After being passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, saw the light of the day in Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.



"We will be accountable to Parliament through this bill (on the issue of air pollution). It is the responsibility of central government to deal with air pollution. We have made efforts to decriminalise Section 14 (which provides penalty for causing pollution) and it shall not apply to farmers burning stubble," Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said while replying on the bill.

On the protests by members of the opposition, Yadav said,"The bill was on air pollution, but there was noise pollution in the House."

The House also negated a resolution: "That this House disapproves the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2021 (No.4 of 2021) promulgated by the President of India on 13th April, 2021."

Following passage in Rajya Sabha, the bill will replace the ordinance.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 was introduced last week in Lok Sabha.