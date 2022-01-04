Bill in Assembly to set up Delhi Teachers' University

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday introduced a bill for the Delhi Teachers' University on the first day of the two-day session of the Delhi Assembly.



While presenting the bill in the assembly, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the university will set standards like IIT, IIM, AIIMS and IIMC have in the past,

and will be renowned for its unique curriculum in training teachers.

Arguing for the need for a teachers' university in Delhi, Sisodia said that teachers are the real change-makers in the evolving Delhi education model. "We gave global exposure to our teachers by sending them to international universities and they completely changed the education system in Delhi government schools. Now, there is a need to prepare a force of teachers who can provide quality education of international standards to our students," he said.

The minister said that the Delhi government had prepared the blueprint of the Delhi Teachers' University on the basis of the vision of the new National Education Policy. "And it is a matter of great pride that the Delhi Teachers' University will be the first university in the country to meet the requirements of teacher training given in the National Education Policy," Sisodia added.

He added that every year the seats in the Delhi Teachers' University will be increased keeping in view the needs of teachers. Along with regular teacher training programmes, a one-year diploma will also be introduced for those who want to teach but cannot due to degree restrictions.

He said that there is a shortage of teachers in 3 lakh schools in the country and there is a shortage of about 11 lakh teachers in the entire country. In Delhi, new classrooms have been built and positions for 15,000 teachers have been created — which will also be filled by those graduating from the new varsity.

Bill to add member to DSGMC: Meanwhile, the Delhi government also introduced the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill to add one more nominated member to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Officials said that the amendment will now allow for a total of 10 nominated members —which will include five Head Priests from Akal Takhts across the nation.

The newest addition to the nominated members' list — as per the Delhi government's Bill is the Head Priest of Shri Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib — Talwandi Sabo Bathinda, Punjab.