Bihar couple found dead, infant's cries alert neighbours

Noida: A couple in their early 20s was found dead at their rented house in Sector 51 of the Hoshiyarpur area of Noida on Saturday morning. Cops said that the couple had eloped from Bihar along with an eight-month-old daughter, who was found crying near the bodies and her cries led to the discovery of dead bodies.



According to police, the deceased man has been identified as Aniket (22), a native of district Sivaan in Bihar while the woman was aged 20 years. The incident came to light when a resident of the area informed the cops about a child crying in the house and of a foul smell coming from inside. The occupants of the house were not responding, after which police reached the spot and broke open the door. Cops said that they found an eight-month-old child sitting next to the two dead bodies.

"Prima Facie it appears that the couple had died by suicide but we have not recovered any suicide note from the spot. Preliminary investigations into the case revealed that the couple belonged to Bihar had shifted on July 4 to the rented house. The two hanged themselves a day or two before as the bodies have started decomposing," said Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, GB Nagar, adding that the infant had been admitted to a hospital while their families had been informed.