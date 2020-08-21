Big day for NDMC, as city bags best-performing Capital award

New Delhi/Gurugram/Noida: The New Delhi Municipal Council won big at the Swachh Survekshan awards on Thursday as it received the awards for the Cleanest Capital under the 'city' category, best-performing Capital among all state capitals and union territories, and came in third in the country for the cleanest city with a population between 1 and 10 lakh.



NDMC Chairperson Dharmendra received the award from the Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on behalf of the Council, which, in a statement, said it had already achieved ODF++ status and a 3-star ranking for Garbage Free City rankings in the Nationwide Swachhta Award Categories.

The Council, in their statement, said New Delhi is a bin-free city with volume sensor underground bins which are monitored at the Command and Control Centre. The Council added that it had achieved a 100 per cent rate of door-to-door collection of waste and processed the city's waste every day.

"No garbage goes to a landfill site and entire waste is incinerated to produce power," the NDMC said, adding that all schools administered by them have sanitary napkin vending machines and that the Council had educated children in schools to spread the message of cleanliness.

Chairperson Dharmendra said, "The credit for getting the Swachhta awards and ranking goes to the efforts of all employees particularly the Health Department. NDMC also expresses it's gratitude to the residents and visitors to the NDMC area for making it the cleanest capital city.

Other categories

Meanwhile, the three municipal corporations of Delhi did not fare as well in the rankings, given that they were considered in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh.

Among the three, South MCD ranked the best at 31 among 47 cities. While the North MCD came in at 43rd place, the East MCD came in 46th.

However, satellite city Noida in Uttar Pradesh showed a marked improvement in the category of cities with a 1 - 10 lakh population, coming in at 25th position from 150th last year. In fact, the steep rise in Noida's cleanliness ranking is further elaborated by the fact that it came 324th in the 2018-rankings.

"It is all because of the efforts from officers, staff and workers of Noida authority as well as residents of Noida for their contribution. This year we will focus and put more efforts to strive for 1st rank nationwide" said Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Noida authority.

Furthermore, Gurugram in Haryana also showed a marginal improvement, coming in 62nd in its category, after securing the 83rd

position in 2019 and 103rd in the rankings released the year before in 2018. "We would have definitely wanted a better rank but we are on our way to improve the situation of cleanliness in the city. Ultimately it is not only the public agencies nut

also the participation of the residents that makes the city clean," said a senior official from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.