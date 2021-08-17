Bids invited for retail liquor licences

New Delhi: After a successful auction of liquor stores in the city grossing over Rs 5,300 crore, Delhi government's Excise department has floated fresh tenders for 12 zones that failed to attract bidders in the previous attempt earlier this month.



On August 13, the department invited fresh bids for grant of 12 zonal retail licences for supply of Indian and Foreign Liquor (except country liquor) in Delhi during the year 2021-22.

Under the new Excise Policy of the Delhi government, the national capital has been divided into 32 zones. Initial bidding of retail liquor vends in 20 zones by the Excise department in the first week of August earned Rs 5,300 crore, officials said.

However, the auction of 12 zones was cancelled due to lack of adequate bidders, they said.

The tenders for 32 zones were floated by the Excise department in June this year.