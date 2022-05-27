Millennium Post
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla appointed new chairman of NDMC

27 May 2022
New Delhi: Bhupinder Singh Bhalla has been appointed as the new chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), according to an official order issued on Friday.

He succeeds Dharmendra, a 1989-batch officer, as the civic body chairman.

Bhalla, a 1990-batch IAS officer, is currently the additional chief secretary of Delhi.

An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Bhalla also has a MBA degree from the University of Georgia.

He has previously been posted in the Department of Commerce and the Chandigarh Housing Board besides serving as Goa's Chief Electoral Officer.

