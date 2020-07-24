Bhondsi Jail DySP smuggles contraband into prison, held

gurugram: The Deputy Superintendent of Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram, Dharamveer Chautala was on Thursday arrested by police here on allegations of supplying drugs and mobile SIM cards to prisoners inside the jail complex. Officials of the Crime Branch raided Chautala's premises and claimed to have recovered 300 gms of marijuana and 12 4G SIM cards. Police also arrested Chautala's son in



the case.

Significantly, this is not the first time the policeman has been associated with supplying contraband to prisoners with sources in the Crime Branch saying that Chautala's arrest may lead to the unraveling of a "huge nexus of drugs network". They added that the jail official might not be the one running this network.

According to sources in Gurugram Police, when Chautala was earlier accused of smuggling contraband into the prison, senior officials had let him off with a warning.

"There were repeated complaints we were getting about the concerned official. We only wanted to take action when we had the entire evidence. We got inputs that the official had recently got a fresh delivery of drugs and mobile SIM cards so we conducted the raid immediately," one official part of the raids said.

Inspector Chautala's arrest has once again opened the can of worms of the unholy nexus between the police officials and the criminals lodged inside the Bhondsi Jail. In the past, several junior-ranked police officials have been arrested for supplying drugs and mobile SIM cards to prisoners. Moreover, many prisoners have also died of drug overdoses inside the jail complex.

In one such case from 2019, 27-year-old Akhilesh, serving a jail term for murder died mysteriously. Initially, it was thought that he had passed because of some illness but it was later found out that there were 20 small packets of cannabis inside his stomach.