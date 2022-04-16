'Bhagwa JNU' posters at gate by Hindu Sena

New Delhi: A right-wing group on Friday put up banners and saffron flags near the main gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, days after two student groups clashed over the serving of meat in one of its messes.

The Hindu Sena also warned of "stringent steps" if there is an "insult to saffron". Police said it removed the flags and banners and registered a case under the act related to defacement of property.

On Friday morning, it came to our notice that some flags and banners were put up on the road and adjoining areas of JNU. These were seized and a case under section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 2007 was registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

"During investigation three persons who were involved in the offence were bound down as per legal procedure and the vehicle used in commission of offence has been seized. The procedure doesn't involve detention or arrest of the accused nor does it require filing of any charges.

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta admitted that the posters reading "Bhagwa JNU" were put up by the outfit's national vice-president Surjit Singh Yadav.

In a video, Gupta warned students against insulting the saffron. "Mend your ways. We won't tolerate this," he said in a Hindi video.

"We respect your ideology and every religion. But insult to saffron will not be tolerated and we might take stringent steps," he said, without explaining the insult.

The right wing outfit said that police shouldn't rush to take down the flags as it "is a right under the law to protect saffron and Hindutva".

The JNU unit of Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said that JNU will never become a symbol of religious majoritarianism.